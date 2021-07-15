Ohanaeze to NEF, ACF: You won’t regret supporting Igbo presidency

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday assured Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that they will never regret supporting the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project. Ohanaeze also assured NEF and ACF that the Northern territory of the country will experience a peaceful atmosphere and robust economic development if Igbo succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (faction), the apex Igbo group assured the Northern leaders that they have a whole lot to benefit in supporting the Igbo Presidency Project. Isiguzoro said Ohanaeze understood why NEF and ACF, Focus on getting assurances from the South, of what the North stands to gain if they are allowed to succeed Buhari in 2023. He said it was obvious that the government’s incapacity to get lasting remedies for the insurgency and banditry is giving northern leadership sleepless nights.

He added: “With Igbo investments worth N22trillion and out of school Northern children rising to 19 million from 19 Northern states, only a disciplined personality with Igbo entrepreneurial bravery and heroism can restore normalcy in the North. “Arewa youths do not seem to have a clearer picture of the dwindling fortunes of the North, with reported news of Borno State having two governors. “One led by (APC controlled 25 LGA) and ISWAP controlled 5 LGA), there are fears of ISWAP taking over the entire North, and Arewa youths assertion of North succeeding President Buhari will strengthen insecurity in the North and secessionist movements in the South.”

