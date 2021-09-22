Ohanaeze to NEF: Deny South 2023 presidency, watch Nigeria’s unity sink

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned the leadership of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) to desist from making comments capable of destroying the already fragile unity of Nigeria.

Reacting to the comments by NEF that the North is prepared to hold on to presidential power beyond 2023, Ohanaeze warned that the NEF must stop the pursuit of abnormalities capable of sinking the unity of the country on the altar of ethnicity and nepotism.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, urged the NEF to realize the importance of a rotational presidency and as well, place the survival and restructuring of the country above all other considerations.

Isiguzoro said that the North should allow the rotational presidency to scale through in 2023 as attempts to thwart it will bring huge catastrophic blunders on Nigerians that will lead to the disintegration of the country.

He said that it is obvious that the North cannot afford to offer remedies and antidotes to the myriad of problems destroying the region, especially, poverty, Boko Haram insurgency, terrorism, and banditry.

Isiguzoro described all the above problems being witnessed in Northern Nigeria as self-made Northern political weapons designed for capturing the 2015 Presidency.

He said that the choice of the North has put the nation backwards and in disaster, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed the North, but favours South Western Nigeria in projects and empowerment of South West politicians.

According to him: “The South West felt marginalized in Jonathan’s Presidency in appointments and political positions, they cunningly and craftily used General Muhammadu Buhari to change the status quo in the power equation in 2015 and strategically occupied sensitive positions that had today translated into landmark projects for the Yorubas, while the North is empty and stranded in insecurity challenges and poverty.”

He said that the North since 1960 has been traditional allies of the East, with the presence of Igbo in every nook and cranny in all communities and towns of 19 Northern states. “Igbos will resuscitate and revamp the dwindling fortunes of the North if ascended the Presidency by 2023.

Only a Southern Presidency from the Igbo Bloc will care for the North and redeem her of maladies and poverty ravaging the region perpetually.”

