Ohanaeze to NEF: Deny South 2023 presidency, watch Nigeria’s unity sink

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned the leadership of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) to desist from making comments capable of destroying the already fragile unity of Nigeria.

Reacting to the comments by NEF that the North is prepared to hold on to presidential power beyond 2023, Ohanaeze Tuesday warned that the NEF must stop the pursuit of abnormalities capable of sinking the unity of the country on the altar of ethnicity and nepotism.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, urged the NEF to realize the importance of a rotational presidency and as well, place the survival and restructuring of the country above all other considerations.

Isiguzoro said that the North should allow the rotational presidency to scale through in 2023 as attempts to thwart it will bring huge catastrophic blunders on Nigerians that will lead to the disintegration of the country.

He said that it is obvious that the North cannot afford to offer remedies and antidotes to the myriad of problems destroying the region, especially, poverty, Boko Haram insurgency, terrorism, and banditry.

Isiguzoro described all the above problems being witnessed in Northern Nigeria as self-made Northern political weapons designed for capturing the 2015 Presidency.