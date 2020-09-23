News

Ohanaeze, Umahi to Igbo businessmen: Invest in South-East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Chairman South- East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on people of the zone to invest in the region.

 

Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during Ebonyi Business forum and signing of business agreement with Chief Executive Officers of business conglomerates in Abakaliki.

 

Notable businessmen and women from notable cities of Onitsha, Lagos, Aba and other commercial cities in the country attended the forum. Nwodo emphasized the  need for the people of the zone to go into agriculture which he described as the best to go. He said: “Our people should come back home and invest.

 

We should go into Agriculture and digital technology where the world is going to. We must turn our Igboland into Catalonia of Spain, into what Bayern is to Germany. If you go to Spain, you can’t go into business without Catalonia, if you go to Germany, you can’t do any business without Bayern.

 

“Onitsha and Aba markets in Anambra and Abia are almost coming to that. Here in Ebonyi, the Governor is almost turning the state into Bayern of Igboland because of the phenomenal growth the state has recorded under the present administration in the state.” However, in his remarks, Umahi said he had created enabling environment for businesses to thrive and investors to invest in the state.

