Ohanaeze warns against protest, intimidation

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Sunday warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against any form of protest or procession as the trial of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumes at the Federal High Court in Abuja today.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group also cautioned against any form of intimidation, oppression, and arrest of any member of IPOB or Kanu’s sympathisers at Abuja during the trial.

According to Ohanaeze, the international community will be watching to see if there will be human rights violations and abuses on the court premises.

It called on South-East governors and Igbo politicians to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to agree on an “out-of-court settlement in the court case of Kanu”.

Isiguzoro said: “We wish to categorically warn that at no time had the two apex organs in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ime Obi and General Assembly authorised anyone to act on behalf of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation to observe, interfere and infiltrate in the legal proceedings and retrial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“It had come to our knowledge that a Fulani billionaire acting for unknown enemies of Nnamdi Kanu has mobilised some shameless Igbo elders on a legal jamboree to legitimise the abduction and retrial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

