Ohanaeze youth wing suspends leader

The youth wing of pan-Igbo sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo has suspended its national leader Damian Okafor indefinitely.

The body was inaugurated on August 5. Okafor’s suspension was announced after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the group in Enugu at the weekend.

In a release by Mazi Chika Art Adiele, National Publicity Secretary, the body said Okafor was suspended over alleged gross misconduct, gross incompetence, public embarrassment, dishonesty and dereliction of duty. NEC appointed the National Deputy Youth Leader, Onwuasoanya Jones, as acting National Leader in line with Ohanaeze’s constitution.

The statement said: “Out of 24 NEC members 22 voted in support of all the resolutions: Vote of No Confidence in Damian Okafor and his indefinite suspension as leader of the wing and ratification of Onwuasoanya FCC Jones as acting National Youth Leader.”

The group again pledged its loyalty and support to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Prof George Obiozor. It said: “NEC also set up an eight-man committee to investigate the allegations against Damian Okafor and report back to the National Executive Committee within two months.

This committee has Chief Arthur Ugwah, the National Financial Secretary, who will serve as Chairman, and Akadiro-Orji Chisaokwu Phil, the National Ex-officio, as Secretary.” All efforts made to reach Okafor for his reaction were unsuccessful as his number could not be reached.

Like this: Like Loading...