Ohanaeze youths berate S’East govs, FG over disparity in handling IPOB, bandits, Boko Haram insurgents

The Ohanaeze Youths Council (OYC), the apex youth body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has berated the Federal Government and South-East governors over the brutal killing of the self-determination group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members. This was as the Council noted that IPOB members were only guilty of seeking the sovereign state of Biafra.

The group said that within the five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, several batches of repentant Boko Haram insurgents and bandits had been sent abroad for training and rehabilitation. The National President of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboaaka wondered why Buhari’s administration had not treated the IPOB and pro-Biafra groups with a little tinge of fairness as enjoyed by the real terrorist since inception. The Council blamed the governors of the South-East states led by Governor David Umahi for victimisation and intimidation meted out to the freedom agitators, lamenting that they condemn their sons without proffering possible solutions to their agitation. The Council describing the leaders as “political vampires”, saying: “Unfortunately, the South- East governors are not sincere as being led by Governor David Umahi.

