Ohanaeze youths: Blame militants, military for Izombe clash

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex youth organisation in Igboland has exonerated Governor Hope Uzodinma from blame for the recent violence that erupted at Izombe, Imo Stateinwhichlivesandproperty worth several millions of Naira were lost. But, the group alleged that it was caused by the activities of militants and what it described as unprofessional conduct of the military.

The group, however, reprimanded the Nigerian Army for unprofessionalism, leading to the attack on poor innocent villagers over the killing of two soldiers during an altercation with the militants. The group also cautioned the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and urged its members and supporters to desist from blackmailing the governor “with imaginary RUGA Settlement in Oguta that does not exist anywhere.”

The National President of the Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who gave the warning, accused “some political profiteers in the state for the crisis in the state,” even as he described the information about the RUGA Settlement in Oguta as baseless and unfounded. Igboayaka recalled that “in early last month of September, a group of youths was deceived by PDP political actors in the state and Oguta with a political blackmail that Senator Hope Uzodinma wants to establish Ruga in Ejemekwuru.

