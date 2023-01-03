Ohanaeze youths blame S’East govs, leaders for marginalisation, clear herdsmen

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has blamed South East governors and other political leaders for the problems in the region. National President Igboayaka Igboayaka in a statement yesterday alleged that 75 per cent of the victimisation and marginalisation being meted out to South East people are instigated by the political leaders.

The group lamented that none of the political leaders had been able to query the Federal Government for the “deliberate marginalisation and injustice”.

It said: “The cancellation of the South East railway project happened quietly, yet no governor, Senator, Federal House of Represen- tatives members, House of Assembly members, ministers from the South East or any other public officer have questioned the Federal Government for this deliberate marginalisation and injustice.

“These political cartels in the South East have regrettably made it possible for uninformed Igbo youths to believe that Hausa/Fulani of Nigeria are the only people marginalising Ndigbo, but the primitive accumulative of wealth by Igbo politicians has proven that the real enemies of Ndigbo are politicians from the South East.

“Igbo youths and other misguided youths must realise that carrying arms to terrorise others is a simple way to continue to be in chains and doesn’t translate to, or guarantee freedom

