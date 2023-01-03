News Top Stories

Ohanaeze youths blame S’East govs, leaders for marginalisation, clear herdsmen

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, OWERRI Comment(0)

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has blamed South East governors and other political leaders for the problems in the region. National President Igboayaka Igboayaka in a statement yesterday alleged that 75 per cent of the victimisation and marginalisation being meted out to South East people are instigated by the political leaders.

 

The group lamented that none of the political leaders had been able to query the Federal Government for the “deliberate marginalisation and injustice”.

It said: “The cancellation of the South East railway project happened quietly, yet no governor, Senator, Federal House of Represen-  tatives members, House of Assembly members, ministers from the South East or any other public officer have questioned the Federal Government for this deliberate marginalisation and injustice.

 

“These political cartels in  the South East have regrettably made it possible for uninformed Igbo youths to believe that Hausa/Fulani of Nigeria are the only people marginalising Ndigbo, but the primitive accumulative of wealth by Igbo politicians has proven that the real enemies of Ndigbo are politicians from the South East.

“Igbo youths and other misguided youths must realise that carrying arms to terrorise others is a simple way to continue to be in chains and doesn’t translate to, or guarantee freedom

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: FG confused, says Anglican Bishop

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, Wednesday said the Federal Government was confused on how to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country. Nkwoagu, who decried the level of insecurity in the country, blamed the government and security agencies on the rising insecurity for their inability to end the menace. In a […]
News

Nasir El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and called on the people to keep hope alive in tackling the difficult situation in the country.   In his Sallah message signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, the governor congratulated pilgrims from the […]
News Top Stories

Q1’22: 10 banks earn N166.16bn in fees, commissions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

E-payment deals increase by 17.93% to N34.67trn   Ten deposit money banks in the country earned a total of N166.16 billion in fees and commission income in the first three months of this year, a 23.71per cent improvement over the N134.31 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2021,  according to their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica