Ohanaeze youths caution ACF against setting Nigeria ablaze with fake news

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has urged National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Emmanuel Yawe to stop peddling fake news of attacks and killings of Northerners in South-East during the #EndSARS protest.

OYC said that Yawe’s allegations that over 30 northerners were killed and 50 trucks and trailers belonging to the northerners were destroyed by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was a ruse and ploy to complicate issues and incite violence against Igbo in the North.

Ohanaeze youths said it had investigated across 95 local governments of South-East on the alleged harassment of northerners but discovered that there was no iota of truth from the unconfirmed news dished out by Yawe. In a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General, OYC urged northern leaders to cross-check their facts on security issues before going public, stressing that such false information was too dangerous for the country.

It said “OYC categorically deny these allegations by ACF on the killings of Northerners in the southeast as mere rumours, falsehood and fake news.” OYC, however, challenged Yawe to produce video clips of the alleged killings in the southeast as all northerners were safe and doing their normal businesses without any form of intimidation or harassment in the South- East.

Ohanaeze youths reassured the leadership of Arewa Consultative Youth Forum being led by Alhaji Yerima Shettima of the safety of northerners in the southeast and urge them to remain committed to the mutual agreement reached with OYC on the safety of Igbo in the North.

