Ohanaeze Youths condemn attack on police stations, back Ebubeagu security outfit

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing at the weekend condemned the rising attacks on police stations and killing of police officers and other security personnel in the South East by unknown gun men.

In a communiqué issued in Enugu after their meeting, the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, however, called for the establishment of state police to help stem the upsurge of criminal activities of bandits and killer herdsmen across the country.

The youth group expressed serious concern about the deteriorating security situation nationally, especially, as it affects the South East, ranging from farmers-herders crisis, incessant kidnapping and raping on the roads, cultism and attacks on security agents by gun men.

The communiqué was signed by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Youth Leader, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Anambra State & Chiarman, State Youth Leaders’ Forum, Ohanaze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing; Mazi Imaga Eze Imaga, Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Abia State; Mazi Nnamdi Odo, Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Enugu State; Mazi Awam Joseph Ikenna, Youth Leader; Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Ebonyi State; and Mazi Ugochukwu Daniel Opara, Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Imo State.

The youths reaffirmed their support to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide led by (Amb.) Prof George Obiozor as President General, and the South East Governors’ Forum.

