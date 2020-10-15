News

Ohanaeze youths hail Onochie’s appointment, berate PDP

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday hailed the appointment of Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as Commissioner of Independent Electoral commission (INEC).

Besides, OYC reminded former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Governor, Nyemso Wike, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and their party were aware that Onochie’s appointment was God’s blessings for Nigerians and punishment against prospective election riggers.

The Ohanaeze Youths in a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President-General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General likened the reaction of the PDP against Onochie’s appointment to “medicine after death,” saying Onochie’s appointment was a reward by God to the PDP national leadership for the betrayal against Igbo Presidency Project of 2023.

They said that those crying foul play on Onochie’s appointment were treacherous, who murdered 2023 Igbo Presidency Project through killing of PDP’s zoning formula enshrined in their party’s constitution and opted for an open contest for PDP presidential ticket. However, the Ohanaeze Youths urged the Senate to confirm all President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the INEC’s National Commissioners as their nominations were answered prayers of Nigerians to avert election riggers from hijacking INEC. It said: “OYC congratulates Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari and Igbo daughter of Anioma extraction of Delta State on her appointment as National Commissioner of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). “Igbo youths described her appointment as well deserved and reward for hard work, bravery and vigour displayed in the line of duty.”

