Ohanaeze youths sue for peace, endorse #EndSARS 5-point demand

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide yesterday sued for peace in the EndSARS protest that has erupted into looting and vandalism. The Youth Wing that briefed the journalists in Abuja said it was in support of the protest and 5 points agenda given to the federal government by the Nigerian Youths. According to them, there was nothing wrong on the looting of the COVID- 19 palliatives by the youth since it was abinitio meant for them.

However, the Youth Wing President, Amb. assador Arthur Obiora said the Ohanaeze Youths were against the looting of the individual properties. He said: “l wouldn’t want to say that the Youths are looters. They only took what belong to them.

“We are against the looting of individual and government properties. Government should forget the Covid-19 palliatives looted and forge ahead. “We state categorically that we are in total support of the #EndSARS protest demanding an end to police brutality, extortion, fortune and killings of innocent citizens, especially young persons by different units of the police force, with special emphasis on SARS.

“There are numerous cases of our people who have fallen victims to police brutality and for that reason, we command the initiators of the protests for providing an opportunity for young people to express their grievances concerning such acts.

