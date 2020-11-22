News

Ohanaeze Youths support Umahi’s carpet-crossing

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) said the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) isO a YstCep i nin a t hseta rtiegmhte dnitr ebcyt itohne.

 

President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro; Deputy President, Comrade Obinna Achionye; and the Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, hailed Umahi’s defection, saying it was taken in the best interest of the Igbo people.

 

The group said it was surprised that PDP was jittery over the action, even as the   group is elated by the action which it described as a courageous stance that would lead to the re-integration of Southeast back to the mainstream political party where the region can harvest bountifully the dividends of democracy.

 

 

“OYC stand with Governor Dave Umahi, as one of assets of Igbo nation and a courageous Igbo political leader at the moment, as PDP’s loss, is Igbos’ gain in APC.

 

“Traditionally, Igbo don’t excel in opposition, so whatever southeast gained from PDP in the last 20 years was a reward for Igbo legend, Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s roles in PDP’s formations from G34 led by him.

 

According to the statement, what PDP gained from the southeast is more than what the zone gained from the party, and PDP’s outcries shows that milking of Igbo votes ends with Umahi’s defection, as more governors are joining to APC sooner than later. OYC also described the reaction of Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on Umahi’s defection and possibly defection of another Southeast Governor as irrational.

 

The Ohanaeze Youths said that Wike has neither locus standi nor moral right to speak on any national issues or Umahi’s defection at the moment. “Wike’s reactions on Umahi’s defection and possibly defection of another Southeast Governor can be ascribed to the qualities of Janus god (two faced).

 

“The innocent bloods spilled at Obigbo massacre are seeking for justice, which made it impossible for him (Wike) to have any locus standi to morally speak on any national issues or Umahi’s defection, until he had appeased Igbo.

 

“Politically, Wike has been trapped within Rivers State boundaries with a lot of moral burdens,” the group said.

