Ohanaeze youths to EFCC: Release Anyim

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), yesterday condemned the arrest of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling for his immediate release. Anyim is allegedly being grilled by the anti-corruption agency over alleged fraud. OYC President Igboayaka O. Igboayaka urged EFCC to stop intimidating, harassing and embarrassing Anyim and other prominent Igbo sons and daughters. He recalled that a similar treatment was meted out to ex-Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

He said: “Selective fight against corruption is the worst corruption ravaging the political cum economic growth of Nigeria. The EFCC ought to be an independent institution, but the principle of its establishment has been messed with by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government. Although the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did obviously the same thing when they were in power, but APC’s style is carried out with impunity. “The Muhammadu Buhari administration should, as a matter of urgency, desist from intimidating the perceived opposition members and use the EFCC for the purpose for which it was established.”

The group urge: “The EFCC should immediately stop intimidating, harassing and embracing Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim and other prominent sons of the Igbo extraction. The EFCC should have a mind of its own and not derail from its original plan and purpose of establishment. Do not be used as a tool to propagate corruption. It drags your image through the mud. “There’s hatred of political act going on against Igbo political office holders and stakeholders by the EFCC and the same agency has failed to investigate (the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa) Patami, Kano State Governor (Umar) Ganduje and others who have been indicted for corruption.”

