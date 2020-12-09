News

Ohanaeze youths to #EndSARS protesters: Steer clear of South-East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday described resumption of second #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country as ill-timed and ill-journey that would lead to more casualties than the first protest. However, OYC urged the protesters to avoid any attempts to invade any part of South-East as “Operation Crocodile Smile” by Nigerian military was still fully operational in the zone and it would be suicidal for any youth to engage in another #End- SARS protests during this festive periods in the South-East.

In a statement signed and made available by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President-General and the Secretary, MaziOkwu Nnabuike, OYC insists that South-East had witnessed massive destruction of public properties and government’s assets which no responsible government would condone. OYC said: “Igbo youths should ignore joining the second #EndSARS protests.

We call on Federal Government to disburse the proposed N75 billion #EndSARS Youth empowerment scheme for Nigerian Youths without further delay as recession and hunger are ravaging in the land. “We also urge other South-East Governors to emulate the Youth empowerment programmes of Governors Umahi and Ikpeazu as measures and models to checkmate youth restiveness.”

