News

Ohanaeze Youths to Govt: Profile criminals before operation

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has lent its voice to condemn the recent killing of wedding guests in Imo State by the Ebubeagu security outfit, calling on the government to conduct thorough investigations and profiling of criminal elements before carrying out any operation to avoid killing innocent people.

The council requested the government to review the operations of the security outfit, set up a panel of enquiry within 21 days to investigate the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice. On behalf of the Council, the National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, expressed disappointment over the nefarious activities of Ebube Agu in the state, lamenting that the people of the state now live in misery.

Igboayaka also decried the current spate of massacre of innocent citizens, who are wrongfully indicted by the team, insisting on the conduct of thorough investigations before swinging into actions. He condemned the recent bloodbath at Awo Omemma on the evening of Sunday, July 17, 2022, during which many innocent youths from Otulu and Awo Omemma were gruesomely murdered by the security.

 

Our Reporters

