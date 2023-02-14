News

Ohanaeze youths want Ebubeagu security outfit disbanded in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Against the backdrop of reports of incessant killings in Ebonyi State by the Ebubeagu security outfit, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Youth Council, (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to abolish the security network. This was as the group lamented that if nothing was done to disband the security outfit, the state would experience an inexplicable bloodbath that would be perpetrated by the trigger happy security outfit. OYC’s National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who made the call yesterday, described “Ebubeagu as a militia group of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.” Igboayaka said: “The reports we gathered from both the state and local government council of Ohanaeze Youth Council, proved that Governor David Umahi has turned Ebubeagu to his personal killers’ squad.

 

Our Reporters

