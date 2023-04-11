Ohaneze, Anambra Express Grief Over Death Of Mbadinuju

The Ohaneze Ndigbo has expressed their grief over the death of the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju describing him as a good man.

This is coming as residents of the state were thrown into mourning following the shocking death of the former governor as most people that heard of his death found it difficult to believe.

According to the Acting President of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene Mbadinuju played his own role in the socioeconomic development of the state adding that every administration that has served in Anambra state had there strong and good sides.

“Well, death is a due everybody must pay and you don’t know when. It is sad that Mbadinuju is dead but I must say that he was a good man and he did a not to the socioeconomic development of Anambra state”

“I must say that every administration that served in Anambra state had those good and stronghold of what they impacted in the state ”

“We pray God to give him eternal rest and we console his family members to bear the loss with fortitude,” he said.

Former governor Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife noted that the death of Mbadinuju should once again be a guide to all and sundry in their daily activities adding that the death of Mbadinuju is a reminder that all in life is vanity.

“We are in transit in this world and when the time comes you go and all that you think you are in life would always be vanity, he said

According to a press statement by his son, who is also a lawyer, Barr Cheta Mbadinuju, which was signed on behalf of the family revealed that Mbadinuju, who was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003, died after a brief illness.

The release read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Mbadinuju, who was said to be a very kind-hearted man governed Anambra at a time when the state experienced the highest level of political turbulence.

He lost the battle of returning as governor of the state in 2003, as a result of gang up against him by political godfathers of Anambra.

His era had also witnessed political upheaval, including killings, destruction of public institutions, and industrial action, most of which were said to have been engineered to make him unpopular and deny him reelection.

Like this: Like Loading...