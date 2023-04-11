News

Ohaneze, Anambra Express Grief Over Death Of Mbadinuju

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The Ohaneze Ndigbo has expressed their grief over the death of the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju describing him as a good man.

This is coming as residents of the state were thrown into mourning following the shocking death of the former governor as most people that heard of his death found it difficult to believe.

According to the Acting President of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene Mbadinuju played his own role in the socioeconomic development of the state adding that every administration that has served in Anambra state had there strong and good sides.

“Well, death is a due everybody must pay and you don’t know when. It is sad that Mbadinuju is dead but I must say that he was a good man and he did a not to the socioeconomic development of Anambra state”

“I must say that every administration that served in Anambra state had those good and stronghold of what they impacted in the state ”

“We pray God to give him eternal rest and we console his family members to bear the loss with fortitude,” he said.

Former governor Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife noted that the death of Mbadinuju should once again be a guide to all and sundry in their daily activities adding that the death of Mbadinuju is a reminder that all in life is vanity.

“We are in transit in this world and when the time comes you go and all that you think you are in life would always be vanity, he said

According to a press statement by his son, who is also a lawyer, Barr Cheta Mbadinuju, which was signed on behalf of the family revealed that Mbadinuju, who was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003, died after a brief illness.

The release read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Mbadinuju, who was said to be a very kind-hearted man governed Anambra at a time when the state experienced the highest level of political turbulence.

He lost the battle of returning as governor of the state in 2003, as a result of gang up against him by political godfathers of Anambra.

His era had also witnessed political upheaval, including killings, destruction of public institutions, and industrial action, most of which were said to have been engineered to make him unpopular and deny him reelection.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Edwin Clark endorses Obi for president, calls him ‘best hope of new Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader and convener of PANDEF, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for president. He made the endorsement yesterday at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja. Clark urged Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to back Obi because he is the “best hope of […]
News

Fighting unemployment with inbued skills

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

As unemployment bites harder, some youths have taken to rather odd jobs to keep body and soul together, UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Frank Nwankwo, a hair stylist went into apprenticeship after his National Youth Service Corps programme to learn the skill. Today, he has become a hot cake in the hair styling business with […]
News Top Stories

Troops kill 21, lose 3 soldiers in shootout with bandits in North-West

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Musa Pam, Cephas Iorhemen and Uchenna

Yesterday was a Black Friday as reports reveal the series of killings recorded across the geo-political zones of the country. In Katsina State, the Nigerian Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity yesterday said it killed 21 armed bandits as an officer and two other soldiers gallantly lost their lives in a shootout, during the attack on […]

Leave a Reply