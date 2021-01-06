Ohaneze Ndigbo: Igbos need security in Nigeria – Presidential aspirant

A presidential candidate for the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Valentine Iheukwumere Oparaocha has said that what the Igbo man needs most is security for their lives and businesses, this he promised to pursue if voted into power.

Oparaocha, a retired State Security Service (SSS) officer, said he joined the race for the number one seat of the apex Igbo organisation knowing what his people needed at this critical period and how to go about guaranteeing that if given the mandate.

While addressing journalists in Minna on Wednesday, Oparaocha said he knows the many questions of the Igbo man in the Nigerian context and part of his three-point agenda will include security build-up around the lives of easterners, Igbos in particular wherever they may find themselves globally.

He said his message while in Owerri, the Imo State capital on January 10, 2021 will be to encourage other contestants to support him because: “What the Igbos needed most is to be secured in any part of Nigeria and world over, every other thing comes second”.

As a security expert, Oparaocha said after retiring from meritorious service to his country he decided to offer himself for service to his Igbo people because he knows and understands their pains and worries more than any other contestant.

He promised to work hand-in-hand with governors of the eastern states and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to ensure that the region is safe from all forms of incursions by people with evil intents while also not jettisoning youths in the region but encourage them on the need to discover who they.

