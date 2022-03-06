News

OHCSF develops system for public service assessment

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has developed documents to enable the implementation of the new system of assessment in the public service.

According to the Director of Communications, OHCSF, AbdulGaniyu Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office in the Office  of Head Civil Service of the Federation, Ibrahim Yusuf disclosed this in his welcome address at the one day retreat on Performance Management System held for Directorate officers at the weekend in Abuja.

 

According to Yusuf, such documents which Appraisal Forms, Performance  Improvement Forms, Appeal Forms would help to replace the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) which had been adjudged weak and subjective in assessing productivity of officers.

 

The retreat was meant to enable the staff of the Directorate cadre in the OHCSF effectively discuss and agree on the job objectives and target settings for each staff in the Office prior to the commencement of the Performance Management System. Yusuf said the Performance Management System was one of the Six (6) thematic areas in the current Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP)25) designed to re-engineer the Federal Public Service for increased productivity and quality service delivery.

 

He praised the staff of the office and other stakeholders for the tremendous work done that gave rise to the development of Job objectives and target setting.

 

Speaking on the importance of the retreat, the Permanent Secretary said that the one-day gathering would not only help the participants to understand their expected roles at their various offices and departments, it would also help them in understanding how they would be assessed with the NPSM in place.

 

The retreat also would avail the participants the opportunity to seek clarifications on operational areas of their offices and departments, he added. He said that target to be set would revolve around the regular mandate in the OHCSF, the roles in the implementation of the 2021 -2025 Strategic Plan as well as in the execution of the nine point agenda of the present Administration as they relate to the OHCSF.

 

Yusuf further disclosed that similar retreats would be conducted in batches for officers on GL 14 and below and hoped that at the end of the retreat, the Directorate Cadre of the OHCSF would become trailblazers of Performance Management System and commence its implementation seamlessly.

 

