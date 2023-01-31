News

OHCSF gets ISO 9001 certification as Yemi-Esan tasks Perm Secs, Directors on sustenance

The Office of the Head of Civil Service if the Federation (OHCSF), headed by Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has been awarded the much covered ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) Certificate. Yemi-Esan, in her remarks charged the Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Head of Departments in the ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) to work assiduously to sustain the feat that earned the service the certification in order to guide against its withdrawal. She revealed that the goal of getting the ISO 9001certification was founded on the desire to meet globally recognised standards expected of a truly world class institution. Yeni-Esan said the certification called for celebration because what had seemed like an impossible task or one not rife in the context within the public sector has been achieved. On the significance of the award, the HoCSF said “It marks the climax of one of the carefully selected and choreographed series ofactivities geared towards total transformation of theFederal Civil Service in Nigeria.

 

