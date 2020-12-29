News

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

 

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the city’s police chief deemed an “unreasonable use of deadly force,” the city’s public safety director announced.
Dismissal of officer Adam Coy followed the recommendation of the police chief, who concluded that Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was the victim of an act of “senseless violence” when he was gunned down in the early morning hours of last Tuesday, reports Reuters.
Hill was shot to death in the garage of a house where he had been staying as a guest.
“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Ned Pettus, the city’s public safety director, wrote in a statement announcing his decision.
“The shooting of Andre Hill is a tragedy for all who loved him, in addition to the community and our division of police,” Pettus wrote.
Pettus’ decision capped a disciplinary hearing that came three days after Police Chief Thomas Quinlan concluded his own expedited review of the case, finding that Coy had engaged in “critical misconduct” that should cost him his job.
In addition to finding that the shooting amounted to “an unreasonable use of deadly force,” Quinlan faulted Coy for failing to immediately render medical aid to Hill after he was shot and for not activating his body-worn camera at the outset of the confrontation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Thunder strikes two dead in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Tragidy struck at the airforce area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend as thunder reportedly struck two friends dead.   New Telegraph learnt that the Saturday evening rain that came with thunder and lightening struck the two friends who just came back from work and were relaxing while playing with their phones.   […]
News

Obi: Rising poverty in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has decried the rising poverty in the country, and said it is a threat to national growth. Obi, who is former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, said the growing poverty rate in Nigeria should worry every concerned […]
News

246 new infections as Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases top 66,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 246 new coronavirus infections in 10 states and the Federal Vapital Territory (FCT). With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded across the country has now exceeded 66,000. The fresh infections were confirmed in the agency’s update for November 21, 2020. According […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica