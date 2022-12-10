Arts & Entertainments

OHLA makes waves with debut EP, Afro Icon

The music industry is experiencing upswing of new sounds as never before. Among those new schools Mozart cresting the sonic waves of Afrobeats is fast-rising Afrobeat singer, OHLA. Born Bukola Ireti Holo, OHLA’s debut EP, a seven-track specially curated EP titled; Afro Icon, is an inspirational, melodic, all-round Afrobeats sound, which landed on the charts almost immediately after its release.

Hugely influenced by the diverse sounds and genres of music, she grew up listening to as a child, this project is expected to resonate with every audience. Blending her own eclectic music style, The EP is set to position the rising talent as one of the future stars to look out for. Afro Icon EP is out on all digital platforms.

The project features veteran rapper, Vector and prolific producer, Mystro. According to the Ondo state-born singer, who is currently signed to international music label, GIFTED Nation, her music is a beautifully bag of emotions put together to tell her story, with no genre in particular. She’s always known what she’s wanted; which is to create something beautiful, relatable, memorable, and all-round iconic.

 

