Ohuabunwa lauds Ikpeazu’s developmental strides in Abia

The Convener, New Nigeria Group (NNG), Sam Ohuabunwa, has said that Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has laid a solid foundation for the growth of business investments in the state through Enyimba Economic City. Ohuabunwa also said that Ikpeazu’s effort to ensure that the geometric power company begins operations in Aba is also another breakthrough for business growth. He said this during the 58th birthday anniversary of Ikpeazu at his country home, Umuobiakwa, in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

Ohuabunwa explained that Ikpeazu has introduced a paradigm shift in the governanceof thestateby initiating policies that would outlive his tenure, expand business opportunities and attract huge investments to the state. He urged the people of the state to support the governor to produce a successor that would act in line with the investment programmes and policies Ikpeazu had initiated in the state. Ohuabunwa assured that businesses, programmes and projects would create wealth and drive away poverty as people of the state are beginning to see light at the end of the tenure.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...