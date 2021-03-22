Ohuabunwa: Our system, responsible for emergence of bad leaders

National Coordinator of a socio-political group, New Nigeria Group (NNG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, advocates for the zoning of the 2023 presidential tickets of the two major political parties to the South-East geopolitical zone. He also speaks on how to make Nigeria work, among other national issues. Excerpts:

What is the essence of the New Nigeria Group? It is a group that was established to midwife the enthronement and the establishment of a new Nigeria. A new Nigeria is a country that will meet the aspirations of all Nigerians. A new Nigeria is a country that will be globally competitive and will be able to stand its own within the comity of nations.

A new Nigeria is a country where there will be high level of productivity that will lead to full employment, and full utilization of human resources that will have and that will propel us to become a first world. A new Nigeria will be a first world, which will not be a chronically underperforming nation.

We want to exit poverty and low human development index. The new Nigeria is a political and social movement that will help to galvanize Nigerians in order to create a class of motivated, detribalized, enlightened and visionary leadership to birth this new Nigeria of our dream, where people will live at peace with each other.

Nigerians will elect a new president in February 2023. Do you think the next occupant of the seat of power should come from a particular geopolitical zone or that the position should be thrown open to all Nigerians?

There are three things that are important for the leadership of Nigeria. Number one is that he or she must be a competent leader, and competence must be established by what he or she has been through, positions previously held and how effective he or she was in those positions.

Number two is that the person must be of good character, God-fearing, a compassionate character, someone who understands how to make sacrifice for the good of all. Not someone who is selfish, self-centered and self-seeking. Not someone who is after money, fame or power.

The person must be someone who is a servant leader. Thirdly, the person must have courage because the work that needs to be done requires plenty of courage. So, the person must be courageous, fearless and at the same time must be empathetic; someone who understands the feelings of Nigerians.

The idea is that any competent Nigerian who meets these criteria has the right to aspire for office of the leader of Nigeria.

However, because we know there is something called equity, fair play and justice, and which implies that we must protect the weak and strong; if every battle is won by strength there are some people who will not win because the strong will win all the time.

What is your position on the zoning of the presidency to a particular section of the country?

What every community does once in a while is to get everybody in the community involved, so that everyone will feel a sense of ownership. Nigeria has gotten a particular case since after the civil war. We have had leadership come from every part of Nigeria but one particular area has been left out and the people are feeling marginalized, or are we feeling that they are still been punished because they fought a war?

So, well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of unity, have now said, let us give chance to the South-East to produce a president, who will help to seal the unity of our country. But it is not the first criterion because when we say the South-East; it is not just anybody.

It must be somebody who has competence, character and courage, and who ordinarily can compete with the best from anywhere else in Nigeria. We need someone who will see the whole of Nigeria as his constitu

ency; someone who will not go there to protect his or her ethnic group’s interest alone. The person must be someone who will look at what is best for our country and treat every Nigerian as equal. So, that is why we are trying to relate the two, if the two work together, that’s better for us.

What do you think is wrong with Nigeria’s system that needs to be changed?

We have a system that gives us leadership that is bereft of understanding of how to make a nation work on all sides; on how you can make a nation economically productive, and how a nation can live at peace with itself. Look at our country today, we are not doing well economically; we are the poverty capital of the world.

Poverty is scavenging, there’s unemployment crisis, and do we need anything else to explain to ourselves that our economy is not working? Inflation is the order of the day. In 1981, N1 million was equivalent to $1.57 million.

But today, N1 million is equivalent of about $2,360. There has been a devaluation of over 780 per cent. The Naira has lost its value for over 100 per cent. So, you can see that the country is not doing well. What about peaceful co-existence? Nigerians are no longer living in peace with each other.

There is insecurity everywhere, people are being killed every day, life has become meaningless. I think it is clear that something is wrong, and it is obvious that our present crop of leaders cannot handle these problems, so we need new leadership.

So, the reason we called our group New Nigeria is that if you check, Nigeria began to derail from 1966, when coups started till where we find ourselves now. We are saying that if we do not try to recreate Nigeria, we might go below ground zero, and that will not be good for us.

We cannot just be quiet. I am saying this because I am from a corporate background, and I don’t want to be bloodied or dirtied because we look at Nigeria politicians in such light. But I think somebody has to come and cleanse it.

So, we are coming to cleanse Nigeria’s politics; we are coming to repair our country because this is a blessed nation, and I don’t see any nation that is more blessed than us. Check it; Dubai was once a desert but today,

Dubai is a first world. Israel is a rocky land, but they are among the best in agriculture, and in some countries of the world, they have just rainfall three times annually and yet they are doing well. Some like Japan and China don’t even have any raw material yet they are industrial hubs of the world.

So, what is wrong with us? Why can’t we lift ourselves up and dream dreams, look forward to becoming great and then push it to that greatness instead of allowing ourselves to be pushed down by circumstances and do nothing about it? While some people will think that it is their right to continue to lead us astray, we are trying to take our country back from the forces of darkness and backwardness.

What is your view on how leadership should emerge in the country?

What I am saying is that the time has come for Nigerians to take a hard look at how we do our leadership selection; it should no longer be leadership selection by sentiment. We should look at character, level of competence and ability to do the right things.

Righteousness is becoming an issue because the bible says ‘righteousness shall exalt a nation, while sin is a reproach to any people.’ Until we begin to do things in godly manner; being godly doesn’t mean going to church or mosque but loving your neighbour as thyself.

Can we get leaders who will love their neighbours as themselves For example, if someone else’s child dies, he or she will feel it as if they have lost theirs? Here, hundreds of people will die and it will be as if nothing has happened, no empathy.

And if the media publishes it, they will call the media names for publishing the truth. We need a country and 2023 offers such opportunity, so we are calling on all Nigerians to come and join us in the New Nigeria group and believe that a new Nigeria is possible.

Let us not lose faith in our country anymore, let us all have faith. Working together, we can bring salvation to our nation

