Ohuabunwa seeking relevance with Kalu’s name –Abia North stakeholders

Abia North stakehold- ers under the aegis of Abia North Peace Foundation has said that a for- mer senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa, is using Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s name to seek relevance after losing the 2023 senatorial election.

Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, yesterday, opposed the possible emergence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senate president for the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, Ohuabunwa said Kalu is not competent. When asked how he would feel should Kalu emerge as the next Senate president, Ohuabunwa said: “I will feel terrible because I don’t believe that he is competent to repre- sent the Senate. “He has not won the election so I wouldn’t want a Senate president that will be removed tomorrow.”

The group in a statement signed by its Director-General, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, said Ohuabunwa is frustrated, following his rejection by Abia North voters in 2019 and 2023, adding he was only seeking relevance.

The statement read: “As stakeholders of Abia North Senatorial District, we must appreciate Nigerians rallying round Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a known performer and a detribalised Nigerian with an impeccable character and charisma.

We commend Nigerians across board for supporting our son and we assure them that he won’t disappoint when he emerges as the President of the 10th Senate. “Ohuabunwa’s unfortunate interview on Channels Television yesterday is a futile attempt of a frustrated and rejected politician to assess a national figure like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Nigerians must know that our people voted massively for Orji Uzor Kalu to defeat Ohuabunwa consecutively in 2019 and 2023.

“We are aware that Ohuabunwa is trying to seek relevance using the name of our dynamic son and senator, Orji Uzor Kalu. We urge him to do it with decorum or remain silent.” The group noted that it is laughable Ohuabunwa said Kalu did not win the Abia North Senatorial election; Ohuabunwa lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to Senator Kalu.

“We want to urge our president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice, Senator Kassim Shettima, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, senators- elect, Abians and Nigerians in general to remain focused with their eyes on the ball and refuse to be distracted by the attention-seeker named Mao Ohuabunwa,” the group said.