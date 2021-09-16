Ohuabunwa signifies interest to vie for BON chairmanship

At a time the broadcasting sector is witnessing stringent sanctions and threats, Multimesh Media Group boss, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, has indicated interest to vie for the chairmanship of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON). Ohuabunwa was showing interest in the top job ahead of BON’s annual general meeting (AGM) coming up in Kano on October 7. Currently, BON Vice- Chairman, Ohuabunwa, is a pioneer member, outstanding broadcaster and chairman of Multimesh Media Group, a leading Cable Satellite Television, FM Radio stations and content production company with its head office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement indicating his interest, the BON vicechairman said his motivations were hinged on the need to continue to expand on the successes already gained and to make BON a global industry player that was truly the mouthpiece of organised broadcast media in Nigeria. He said: “My mission is to make BON a truly unified umbrella body of the broadcast industry in Nigeria, with purposeful leadership and influence

