Ohuabunwa, Ukeje given 48hrs to retract anti PDP comments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A founding member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, has given Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Rep Nnenna Ukeje 48hrs to retract the anti party comments credited to them or face severe sanction.

The duo from Abia State were alleged to have declared that they would neither support not campaign for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of PDP.

But Chief Ogbonnaya who is the Campaign Coordinator for Atiku Abubakar in the state described the action of the former national lawmakers as the height of anti party activity.

In a statement he issued in Umuahia, Chief Ogbonnaya said unless they withdraw the threat and apologize to PDP, he would mobilize PDP members across the state and voters against them.

” If it were in the army, this is high treason and their mutinous action would attract the highest sanction which is death sentence”, the former Commissioner fumed.

He recalled that the rebellious action of Ohuabunwa and Ukeje was symptomatic of the people who have lost focus after being brainwashed by external forces.

According to him, when he warned that the association between Gov Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was inimical to the progress of Abia State, people called him names.

Said he,” when I shouted that Ikpeazu should stop following Wike like his house boy, I was maligned. But what Ohuabunwa and Ukeje have done has vindicated me”

He however urged Ohuabunwa and Ukeje to retrace their steps except they want to sacrifice their personal ambitions.

” There is no way they can sabotage Atiku Abubakar and hope to win. It will never happen. That’s why they should rethink this sacrilegious utterance and return to the umbrella”, he insisted.

 

Our Reporters

