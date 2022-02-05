News

Ohuabunwa warns PDP against tampering with zoning

Posted on

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said he was going into the 2023 election without any baggage. He also warned his party, the PDP not to tamper with the zoning arrangement and rotational presidency contained in the party’s constitution. Ohuabunwa, who spoke at an interaction session with journalists in Abuja, said he was not scared of money bags who are seeking the PDP presidential ticket with him. “Money plays a role in politics, but I don’t think money may be a defining moment in the 2023 presidential election,” he stated.

The aspirant, who said he wanted to be Barack Obama alternative in Nigeria, noted that money is becoming a baggage and a disadvantage to those who flaunt it. He stated that founding fathers of the PDP adopted rotational presidency for national integration, and argued that until Nigeria evolved like other advanced nations, zoning will continue to be a problem.

“If we get to a point in our evolution as a nation, zoning and exclusion will become irrelevant. But the way it is today, you cannot have a wholesome nation if you do not have the opportunity to exclude any zone. “That is why I think framers of the 1999 constitution as imperfect as it is, provided for federal character,” he said. He called on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliations to champion inclusiveness in governance and push the idea of rotational presidency in 2023. According to him, “It is not whenitisyourownturnthatyou sayit’s ourturn. Whenitis another person’sturn, yousayweshould stop zoning. It cannot be done unilaterally.

We all have to agree. “For example, PDP has in their constitution, rotation of power, moving it north and south. How can they come in the middle of the day and tell you stories? I believe that one day zoning will end.” The aspirant promised to tackle insecurity through intelligence gathering and use of technology if he becomes president, adding, “I will invest in technology, orientate the military, motivate them and restructure and re-kit the officers and men of our armed forces.”

 

