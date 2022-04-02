Oil, agriculture, marine sectors must be harnessed by Niger Deltans, says Dikio

Col Dixon Dikio (rtd), the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), stated that the oil and gas industry, marine and agricultural sectors must be harnessed by Niger Deltans to attain self-independence, maintaining that they are the main dominant economic features of the region. He explained that the scheme was tailoring its training of ex-agitators on food security and blue economy to maximise the economic comparative advantage of the region and avoid overdependence on external sources.

Speaking when he visited the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun and the Sapele Power PLC both in Delta State respectively, he said that the world dominant economy sectors are the oil industry and the blue economy. According to him: “The dominant economy in this part of the world for me are two; the oil industry and the whole blue economy; which is the marine sector and everything marine. “That is why under my management, we are focusing on those two areas plus food security.

If you can feed yourself, you will not be dependent on others and today food is used as a political weapon. “We cannot continue to neglect those things that are indigenous to our environment. The petroleum industry is key and we must get the best out of it, including other areas I mentioned.’’ He insisted that in the next few years, the Niger Delta would produce critical mass of entrepreneurs and very skilled individuals that would be most sought after in Nigeria and across the world. Dikio said he was confident that the specialised training model he instituted for ex-agitators, popularly known as train, employ and mentor (TEM), will turn the beneficiaries into entrepreneurs.

