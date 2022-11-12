Oil and gas firms’ revenue hit N1.031trn in 9months – Report

Some leading oil and gas companies in Nigeria have recorded N1.031 trillion as revenues in nine months; between January and September this year. The figure was sourced from the various financial statements of the companies compiled by an online publication, Nairametrics Research. According to findings by the publication, the affected companies had reported earnings of N776.939 billion from January to September 2021.showing their revenues increased by 32.7per cent when compared with N1.031 trillion they posted in the corresponding period of 2022. The increase in revenues occurred in spite of the economic disruptions in the global economy occasioned by the ripple effect on energy, power, and food cost, amongst others, caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. The analysis based on the revenue reported as of Q3 2022, based on calendar months excluded Oando Plc, which is yet to release its third-quarter results.

The oil and gas firms under review are divided into upstream and downstream companies with Seplat the sole upstream oil and gas player listed on the exchange. All the oil and gas companies under review reported a revenue boost in the first 9 months of the year, except Conoil. Seplat which is an upstream oil and gas colossus Seplat reported a 41.6% boost in topline revenues just as Total Energies, reported a massive 39% boost in revenues topping N337 billion in the first 9 months. MRS for example, reported a 29% revenue growth while Ardova’s growth was a whopping 34%. But unlike upstream companies, the downstream players suffered margin drops evidenced by a higher inflationary environment that hikes input costs. According to the Nairametrics compilation, Seplat, the local oil and gas major rode on higher crude oil prices to record a massive revenue boost despite challenges with crude oil production and output.

The company had reported that it had evacuation challenges over force majeure but got a reprieve from higher oil prices. The report read: “In Q3 Seplat suffered from an unusually elevated level of evacuation problems – primarily the major FoT outage and the force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports by Shell. “However, these issues have all been addressed in time for Q4, and it is guiding strong exit production (55kboepd), at the very top end of its prior FY guidance range. “As such, we expect this to be a bump in the road from which the company has already recovered, but which will leave a mark on the FY results – albeit one that is more than offset by improved oil prices, with 9M22 revenue up 34.4% at an average price of $108.25/bbl. “Seplat Energy Plc sustained a positive trajectory during the nine months that ended September 30, 2022, with a 41.6% growth in revenue.

The company reported a revenue of N258.716 billion in its nine months of 2022 revenue from N182.677 billion a year ago, taking advantage of the global rise in oil and gas due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and operational headwinds during the period. “While most downstream oil and gas companies under review mostly posted higher revenues, they faced significant margin drops often due to fuel scarcity, higher inflationary cost inputs as well as supply disruptions. “Ardova provided an insight in its 2022 Q3 results, explaining that despite upward price adjustments it still faced margin declines due to fuel scarcity and product allocations. “Third quarter revenue was strong although volume declined for our white products except for ATK. Revenue growth benefitted from upward industry price adjustments on the white products.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...