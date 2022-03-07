Business

‘Oil and gas industry profitability dependent on operators’ pricing’

Posted on

EXPECTATION

Nigerian oil & gas storage industry performance maintained an upward trajectory in the year 2021

 

The oil and gas industry’s growth and profitability are still dependent on operator pricing and quantity, Agusto & Co has said.

 

The rating agency, which stated this in the 2022 Oil & Gas Storage Industry Report, said the decreased profit margin, idle or underused capacity, and constrained ability to pay operating and finance expenses could be countered by higher throughput revenue, product diversification plans and efficient downstream company operation.

 

The agency noted that the Nigerian Oil & Gas Storage Industry’s performance maintained an upward trajectory in the year 2021 driven by increasing demand for petro-leum products. “The growing demand for petroleum products is upheld by continued urbanisation in addition to the expansion of the domestic and international air travel industry.

 

“In the near term, Agusto & Co. expects petroleum products consumption to rally  significantly as business activities improve, albeit below pre-pandemic levels. “We believe that PMS could average about 21 billion litres in 2022 while AGO demand should also grow, contingent on advancements in the power sector.

 

Ultimately, we believe the foregoing would culminate into higher demand for storage in 2022,” the agency noted. Agusto & Co explained that owing to COVID-19 and the consequent movement restrictions, the supply and demand of petroleum products declined in 2020. “We estimate that the annual consumption of petro

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

