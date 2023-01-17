Business

Oil and gas still relevant energy sources – IEA

Oil and gas are still highly relevant energy sources in Nigeria and globally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said. The agency in its 2023 Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) report also said despite rapid renewable energy growth, the world still relies predominantly on fossil fuels for its energy supply. It stated that globally, the overall share of fossil energy sources in the global energy mix has remained almost constant at about 80%.

It said: “In fact, growth in clean energy supply since 2000 has been dwarfed by that of oil, gas, and coal, especially in the emerging and developing economies. In those countries, the share of fossil fuels in the total primary energy supply increased from 77 per cent in 2000 to 80 per cent in 2021, mainly due to a jump in coal, from 27 per cent to 35 per cent. In the advanced economies, the share dropped from 82 per cent to 77 per cent over the same period.”

The report explained that oil remained the single largest source of primary energy, making up 29 per cent of the total energy supply in 2021 (down from 37 per cent in 2000). It stated that coal is at 26 per cent (up from 23%), and Natural gas is at 23 per cent (up from 21%).

According to it, Bioenergy is still the single largest source of non-fossil energy, accounting for around 10 per cent of total primary energy use in 2021, though over one-third is in the form of traditional biomass, often used in unsustainable and polluting ways. The agency also stated that nuclear power makes up five per cent of the supply, hydropower, two per cent while Solar and wind energy sources

 

