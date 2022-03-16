Business

Oil and gas stocks gain N147bn in 2 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Oil and gas firms listed on the main and premium boards of the nation’s equities market reported a gain of about N147.046 billion during the first two months of 2022 (January- February) following investors positive sentiments. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the oil and gas subsector recorded 26.36 per cent gain to close at N704.822 billion in market capitalisation on February 28, in contrast to opening figure of N557.776 billion at the beginning of trading on January 4. Market watchers believe that investors are taking position on oil and gas stocks following ease on lockdown, which has increased spending on transportation.

The consequences of COVID- 19 outbreak had threatened the resilient outlook for Nigeria’s economy mainly supported by the oil and gas sector. Speaking on the outlook for the rest of the sector, David Adonri, Managing Director/ CEO, Highcap Securities Limited, had said: “If the results and dividends announced by major companies are impressive, and if the rally in crude oil price is sustained, and if yield on debt does not go higher, demand for equities may increase and stem the tide of decline.”

On his part, Ayodeji Ebo, Senior Economist/Head, Research & Strategy, Greenwich Merchant Bank, said: “Rising fixed income yields will continue to suppress the performance of the equities market, however, influx of impressive financial performance and corporate actions will reduce the impact. “Investors will cherry pick stocks with good fundamentals. However, as full year corporate actions releases wind down, we expect the equities market to dip, presenting new entry opportunities.” The oil and gas industry’s growth and profitability are still dependent on operator pricing and quantity, Agusto & Co had said.

The rating agency, which stated this in a 2022 Oil & Gas Storage Industry Report, said the decreased profit margins, idle or underused capacity, and constrained ability to pay operating and finance expenses could be countered by higher throughput revenue, product diversification plans and efficient downstream company operation.

The agency noted that the Nigerian oil & gas storage industry performance maintained an upward trajectory in the year 2021 driven by increasing demand for petroleum products. “The growing demand for petroleum products is upheld by continued urbanisation in addition to the expansion of the domestic and international air travel industry. “In the near term, Agusto & Co. expects petroleum products consumption to rally significantly as business activities improve, albeit below pre-pandemic levels.

“We believe that PMS could average about 21 billion litres in 2022, while AGO demand should also grow, contingent on advancements in the power sector. Ultimately, we believe the foregoing would culminate into higher demand for storage in 2022,” the agency noted. Agusto & Co explained that owing to COVID-19 and the consequent movement restrictions, the supply and demand of petroleum products declined in 2020. “We estimate that the annual consumption of petroleum products including Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) declined by 20 per cent, 17 per cent and 2 per cent to 800 million, 15.6 billion and 5 billion litres respectively in the 2020 fiscal year,” the agency said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Customers commend bank on payout in US dollars

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank has continued to receive plaudits from cross section of customers since it commenced payment of US dollars to beneficiaries of money transfer in line with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent payout policy directive. In a statement, the bank said that shortly after it sent out notices to customers that beneficiaries of money […]

ngx NGX
Business

NGX halts downturn, gains N29bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing prior two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.14 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism in undervalued […]
Business

Seplat foresees oil production, revenue surge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has paid $344 million dividends to its shareholders in the last six years.   The company, which announced this at its hybrid 8th Annual General Meeting, AGM, with shareholders, auditors, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica