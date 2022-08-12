Oil Community to Uzodinma: Fix our roads or pay us 50% of N70bn oil tax released by FG

Egbema community in Ohaji/Egbema Council Area of Imo State has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to release 50 per cent of the N70 billion tax benefit from oil companies operating in the area recently released by the Federal Government or fix the roads leading to the oilbearing community. According to them, if the state government is not interested in reconstructing the road lead ing to their community, they will have no choice but to demand a portion of the tax benefit to repair the “horrible” roads.

A group in the area under the auspices of Egbema Forum listed the deplorable roads to include Avu-Adapalm- Etekwuru road, Ejemekwuru-Agwa- Egbema road, Oguta Motel-Egba road and Umuapu-Egbema road. Addressing journalists in Owerri yesterday, the National President, Mr. Israel Onyeoyibo, lamented that the state government recently began the construction of the Owerri-Mbaise- Umuahia road and Orlu- Akokwa road from the N70 billion leaving out

