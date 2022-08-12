News

Oil Community to Uzodinma: Fix our roads or pay us 50% of N70bn oil tax released by FG

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Egbema community in Ohaji/Egbema Council Area of Imo State has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to release 50 per cent of the N70 billion tax benefit from oil companies operating in the area recently released by the Federal Government or fix the roads leading to the oilbearing community. According to them, if the state government is not interested in reconstructing the road lead ing to their community, they will have no choice but to demand a portion of the tax benefit to repair the “horrible” roads.

A group in the area under the auspices of Egbema Forum listed the deplorable roads to include Avu-Adapalm- Etekwuru road, Ejemekwuru-Agwa- Egbema road, Oguta Motel-Egba road and Umuapu-Egbema road. Addressing journalists in Owerri yesterday, the National President, Mr. Israel Onyeoyibo, lamented that the state government recently began the construction of the Owerri-Mbaise- Umuahia road and Orlu- Akokwa road from the N70 billion leaving out

 

Our Reporters

News

2023: Buhari receives Shettima, says APC’ll win polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa just as he expressed the hope that the party would emerge victorious at the 2023 polls. Shettima had visited the President alongside his successor, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, shortly after being unveiled […]
News

New Zealand’s Ardern appears headed for big win, 2nd term

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than its main challenger, the conservative National Party. One question will be […]
News

Johnson kicks off G7 with plea to tackle inequality

Posted on Author Reporter

  The G7 summit has started in Cornwall, with Boris Johnson urging fellow leaders to “build back better” as the world recovers from the Covid pandemic. The UK prime minister said it was vital to learn from the “mistakes” of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the “scar” of inequality. The leaders posed for the […]

