Business

OIL cyberattack: Russian malware planted from Nigeria server – Police

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A Russian malware planted from a server in Nigeria was used for a recent cyber attack on Oil India’s (OIL) system in Assam’s Duliajan, which had brought down the PSU major’s network, a top police official said on Friday.

The OIL system is yet to be restored completely even after 10 days of the incident, they added.

A top police official, who wished not to be named, told PTI that their investigations indicated the cyber attack was carried out from overseas.

He said: “We have found that a Russian malware was used in it. And someone, individual or group, planted it from Nigeria.”

“We are working out the details and also ascertaining whether it was planned attack or a random one that hit OIL,” the official added.

The cyber attack took place on April 10 on one of the workstation of Geological and Reservoir department of OIL, but it was intimated by the IT department on April 12.

The OIL server, network and other related services were affected as a result.

The cyber attacker has demanded $ 75,00,000 (over Rs 57 crore) as ransom through a note posted on the infected PC.

When contacted, OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI that different government agencies were carrying out the investigation into the incident.

“Whether it’s a random virus attack or one by typical cyber criminals – domestic or international, we will know after investigation,” he said.

Besides Assam Police and Intelligence Bureau, experts from CERT-In and NCIIPC are helping in the probe, he added.

These two organisations deal with cyber-security related matters, including probing against hacking and phishing attacks.

Hazarika said, “The government is taking it very seriously and doing a thorough probe.”

He said systems are being restored in a phase-wise and many computers are already functioning.

Operations were not affected at any stage of the cyber attack, the spokesperson added.

OIL had approached the Dibrugarh Police on April 13, which registered a case under section 385 of the Indian Penal Code (extortion) read with sections 66 (dishonesty and fraudulence) and 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

*Courtesy: newindianexpress.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NACCIMA to FG: PMS import threatens PIA

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Council of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has admitted that the on-going crisis occasioned by the importation of off-spec premium motor spirit (PMS) has shown that the country’s oil and gas sector is still plagued by various problems, which are making the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) not […]
Business

Kia launches live stream showroom in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kia Motors Nigeria has announced the launch of a highly innovative and first of its kind, ‘Live Stream Showroom,’ a new online platform in Nigeria, that offers customers access to personalized virtual viewings of their best-in-class cars from the showrooms.   The Live Stream Showroom offers a completely digital, online platform that allows anyone or […]
Business Interview Politics

Women must recognise their power –Ara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Aralola Olamuyiwa, the female drummer popularly known as, Ara, still has the fire and passion on her drum and she is rolling. She not only has something hot and snazzy in her coffers to offer fans, the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) is also set to immortalize her in order to inspire women and younger girls […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica