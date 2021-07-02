Business

Oil dips after OPEC+ delays meeting on supply decision

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices inched lower on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 10 cents at $75.13 a barrel at 0501 GMT, having jumped 2.4% on Thursday to close at their highest since October 2018, reports Reuters.
Brent crude futures inched down 7 cents to $75.77 a barrel, after rising 1.6% on Thursday.
Both benchmark contracts posted strong gains on Thursday over a plan backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia for the Organisation of Petroleum Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, that was more cautious than investors had expected. The proposal was for the producer group to add back 400,000 bpd each month from August through December 2021. read more
Prices retreated, though, after the plan met resistance from the UAE and OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting to Friday.
“Failure to come to an agreement could mean that the group continues with current levels of production, which would mean that the market tightens even quicker,” ING commodities strategists said in a note.
If existing curbs are extended, however, some OPEC+ producers may be less willing to stick to their quotas, which would result in an increase in supply, ING said.
WTI was on track for a 1.6% rise for the week with the U.S. crude market seen tightening as refinery runs pick up to meet recovering gasoline demand, while U.S. shale oil production has not risen at the same pace.
Brent was heading for a 0.5% fall for the week, reflecting concerns about fuel demand in parts of Asia where cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant are surging.
Citi analysts said they do not expect WTI to climb to a premium to Brent, as they expect U.S. oil output to pick up at the end of 2021 and grow further in 2022.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Mitsubishi launches virtual showroom in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Visiting a car showroom is just a click away with the newly launched Massilia Motors virtual showroom displaying Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and the legendary pick-up.   The showroom comes with benefits as it guarantees safety in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, ensuring potential customers can avoid contact until the last phase of their […]
Business

Netcore highlights pathways to successful email marketing

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A 2020 research compiled by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine digital marketing, has highlighted the key metrics that brands should track to get the best out of their customers’ emails. The email channel played a major role in 2019 as over two billion emails were sent […]
Business

Danbatta advocates diversification to stall economic crisis

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has underscored the centrality of economic diversification and ethical leadership at all levels of government as panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria. Danbatta stated this when he delivered a paper titled: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica