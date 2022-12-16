Business

Oil dips as dollar firms

Posted on Author Success Nwogu with agency reports Comment(0)

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after early losses as the U.S. dollar firmed while the possibility of further increases to interest rates by central banks also heightened demand concerns.

Brent crude futures were down 33 cents or 0.4 per cent at $82.37 a barrel by 1453 GMT and U.S. crude futures lost 43 cents or 0.6 pet cent to $76.85. Gains in the dollar weighed on prices. A stronger dollar can weaken oil demand because it makes the commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, on Wednesday said that the U.S. central bank would raise interest ratesfurther next year, even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

The world’s secondbiggest, economy, China lost more momentum as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months as COVID-19 cases surged.

Also weighing on oil prices, Canada’s TC Energy Corp said it is resuming operations in a section of its Keystone pipeline, a week after a leak of more than 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas triggered the whole pipe’s shutdown.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

