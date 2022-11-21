Oil Discovery: Buhari to commission first drilling in North East

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kolmani OPLs 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site in Bauchi and Gombe states, which is the first oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Nigeria is blessed with several mineral resources, worth trillions of dollar, but the government always focuses its attention on oil and gas with large deposits in the southern part of the country.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) launched a search for oil in some northern states, which led to the discovery of the oil in commercial quantity in Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Niger states.

Expertssaymoreoilcould be discovered in most of the northern states since oil has been discovered in large quantities in Niger Republic, Nigeria’s neighbour sharing border with the North.

New Telegraph sources disclosed that the oil field will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and NNPC Limited, adding: “The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, and will be attended by Mr President himself together with most of his cabinet members, including Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.”

