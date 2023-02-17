Oil drilling starts in Nasarawa March 21 –NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it will start drilling for crude oil in Nasarawa State on March 21. Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari disclosed this during his meeting with Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule in Lafia yesterday. He stated that exploratory activities have revealed that there is a significant amount of oil in the state. He said exploration is always a tedious activity that involves data gathering and testing, adding that NNPCL has established a petroleum environment technically. Kyari said: “We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbons in Nasarawa State. To confirm this, we are going to start drilling on the 21st of March, 2023. We are very optimistic that it will be a successful exercise.

“It will not end there, once we find oil we will do further work, we will develop it and everybody will benefit from it, not just the communities around it but also the whole of Nasarawa State and the whole of the country. “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuels due to the energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you. “Otherwise, 10 years from now, no one will agree to put money in the petroleum business unless it comes from your cash flow.”

