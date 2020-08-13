Business

Oil edges lower after OPEC report, US stocks draw supports

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Crude oil prices slipped on Thursday after OPEC said it expected demand for fuels to fall more than expected, although U.S. government data showing a fall in inventories suggested demand is returning despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 8 cents at $45.35 a barrel by 0726 GMT, after a gain of around 2% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 oil was down by 4 cents at $42.62 a barrel after gaining 2.6% on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report that world oil demand will fall by 9.06 million bpd this year, more than the 8.95 million bpd decline expected a month ago.
“OPEC released a bearish monthly forecast which indicated that world oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecasted due to the coronavirus and there are doubts about next year’s recovery,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures.
Still, U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as refiners ramped up production and demand improved, a government report showed.
U.S. fuel demand rose to 19.37 million barrels per day last week, the highest since March, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed, while crude output fell to 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from 11 million bpd.
Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.9 million-barrel drop.
The EIA’s downward revision on Tuesday to a key U.S. oil production forecast for this year is helping support prices.
U.S. crude production is forecast decline by 990,000 bpd this year to 11.26 million bpd, steeper than the 600,000 bpd decline it forecast last month, which indicated that world oil demand remains questionable.
Increasing uncertainty over a stalemate in Washington on a stimulus package to support recovery from the deepest impact of the coronavirus pandemic may also weigh on prices, analysts said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Investors lose N22bn in banks’ stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N22 billion during the month of July. The stocks recorded the loss despite signals of fair half year earnings results that are being released into the market during the period under review. Checks by […]
Business

Sigma Pensions webinar to focus on staff productivity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the impact of the Covid-19 becomes more evident in the cashflow of businesses and their ability to pay workers, Sigma Pensions will today hold a webinar to look at challenges in the pensions industry and ways to boosts staff productivity. The webinar is aimed at encouraging staff on best practices in adapting to the […]
Business

Netcore highlights pathways to successful email marketing

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A 2020 research compiled by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine digital marketing, has highlighted the key metrics that brands should track to get the best out of their customers’ emails. The email channel played a major role in 2019 as over two billion emails were sent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: