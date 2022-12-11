Oil exploration in North: A new hope for investment, Kaduna Refinery – Experts

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKI RI notes that as exploration on the River Kolmani 50,000bpd oil wells in the boundary region of Bauchi and Gombe states, commences, the narrative of resource control and restructuring is set to change as the north would no longer be at the mercy of the South

$3bn journey to River Kolmani oil finds

After spending over N3 billion and after a long tortuous journey that spanned over two decades, the NNPC Ltd in October 2019 announced the discovery of crude oil, gas and condensate in the Kolmani River region at a border community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

It disclosed the oil find will add one billion barrels to the nation’s reserves at 50,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). NNPC Ltd disclosed that this oil field will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Company and NNPC Limited.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the New Nigeria Development Company participated in the Nigerian License Round of August 2005 and won four blocks, including OPLs 809 and 810. The exploration led to the successful discovery of two fields in the area which discovered a reserve of over one billion barrels of oil and 500bcf of gas in place.

Consequently, in 2021, NNPC through its subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Company Limited (NEPL), formerly known as Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) , farmed-in 51 per cent into OPLs 809 and 810. In May 2021, the NNPC Tender Board considered and approved a Three-Tier Open Competitive Bidding Process for selecting a Strategic Partner (Financial and Technical Service Provider) for Integrated Development of Oil Prospecting Licences (OPLs) 809/810.

An integrated development approach through the establishment of in-situ hydrocarbon monetisation facilities (a refinery and power plant) was assessed as the best monetisation option for the crude oil and gas to be produced from the blocks.

This was due to the peculiar challenge of the landlocked nature of the assets (over 700km from the shore) and numerous problems associated with evacuation by pipeline required for alternative monetisation options. Upon conclusion of the three–tier and all related extant due processes, finishing revealed that Messrs Sterling Oil Exploration Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) and Africa Oilfield Movers Limited (AOML) emerged as the Financial and Technical Service partner for the integrated development of OPLs 809 and 810 assets.

Being an integrated project, it entails upstream oil and gas production in-situ oil refinery with a minimum of 40,000bopd that could rise up to 120,000bopd processing capacity, a gas processing plant with a feed capacity of 150mmscf/day, a power generation plant of 150MW, and fertiliser plant with capacity of 2,500 tonne/day. These will ultimately emplace a downstream oil terminal/depot with the capacity to take up to 250 trucks of products/day. Crude oil search commenced in northern Nigeria 45 years ago, in 1974 specifically, continuing in 1996, after a brief break.

With the resumption in 1996, a major milestone was recorded in 1999, with the discovery of gas in non-commercial quantities in the Kolmani River region.

Hope rises on oil

With the drilling of crude oil from these two oil wells, the hope for an increase in crude oil production has been rekindled for Nigeria, especially from the north down to Anambra State.

But some commentators believe that with the development, the north would soon join the agitation for resource control and restructuring to control ‘their’ wealth. The agricultural industry, which is the highest employer of labour in the north and made the region the food basket of the nation, according to them, would suffer, considering the recorded attitude of Nigerians to the easy money from the black gold.

The NNPC has over the years expended monies on frontier exploration but the spending has now been statutorily provided for in the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. The PIA has now raised funding for frontier exploration to 30 per cent, which implies that the NNPC Limited would have more funds to develop oil fields around the country, especially more exploratory missions in the over 1000kilometre frontier basins of Anambra, Dahomey, Sokoto, Benue trough, Chad and Bida.

The Executive Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Dr. Eze Onyekpere, warned that “while discoveries of hydrocarbons in geopolitical zones apart from the Niger Delta of Nigeria, may, in the short term, relieve our quest for improved revenue, the days of the oil economy are numbered, considering climate change threat and the emergence of new technologies that will no longer rely on hydrocarbons. “We need to learn the right environmental lessons from the oil exploitation in the Niger Delta to avoid human misery and disasters.

“The way forward for Nigeria in the new age of the fourth industrial revolution is to ensure that we begin technological value addition and economic growth, not mere reliance on minerals and natural resources.” But, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chairman/ CEO, Integrated Oil and Gas, said that the country stands to benefit from this as it will help Nigeria to meet its OPEC quota and restore its position as top oil producer in Africa.

More investment security

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises, Muda Yusuf, the political will of the president to commence oil drilling in the north should be applauded. Yusuf, who is the former director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, said the move will create more job opportunities in the country because it will drive new investments and also generate more foreign exchange. He urged the Federal Government to initiate fresh moves to address insecurity, which could be seen as a threat to the investment.

“I think one thing this will bring about is a new security initiative as widening insecurity is threatening investment across the entire energy sector. So, I want to challenge the government to draw up a new security plan to safeguard expected investment from this initiative” he said. The oil find and move by the president would signal to both local and international investors that Nigeria means business in its efforts to get value from its God-given resources.

More specifically, the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities in the Benue Trough/Gongola Basin would attract foreign investment, generate employment for people to earn income and increase government revenues.

Resource control/restructuring

The Group Managing Director, NNDC, Shehu Mai-Borno, cut to the heart of the new industry reality and perhaps unwittingly to the core of an often cynical old debate when he stressed that the inauguration of the project put paid to doubts whether oil and gas resources could ever be found in the North.

This came as commentators noted that crude oil has been the only fabric uniting the country, saying now that oil has been found in viable commercial quantities in the core North, that the Northern region should relinquish its alleged predatory grip of the South. Restructuring can be said to entail the devolution of power from a central government to states or subordinates.

In Nigeria, it’s more relatable to the Federal Government giving each state or region the power to control its resources, while the Federal Government focuses on foreign policy, and acts as an overseer, amongst others. They noted that the involvement of the New Nigeria Development Company Ltd., owned by the 19 Northern States, in this project marks the first time a regional body has got involved in the upstream sector of the oil industry.

The 64-year-old oil industry in the Niger Delta offers no such privilege to the nine oil producing states of the Niger Delta. This gives the Northern states residual “resource control” from day one of oil production in the North, they said. They added that from his body language at the flag-off, President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been obsessed with oil finds in the North for over 40 years, feels a sense of accomplishment with the commencement of the reported Kolmani oil drilling.

Poverty alleviation

The discovery of oil could potentially bring prosperity to the north, thus drastically reducing the poverty rate in the region. According to reports, the poverty in Nigeria has exceeded the projection of the World Bank, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting that 133 million Nigerians are living in multi-dimensional poverty. A further review showed that 65 per cent of poor people, which represents 86 million people, live in the north.

The level of poverty based on states also shows this, as there are four northern states in the top five poor states in the country. The discovery of oil in the north is expected to generate N32 trillion. The funds, if properly put to use, could pull millions of people out of poverty in the north; this will not only reduce the poverty level in the north but also in the country at large.

At the launch on November 22, 2022 in Bauchi in north east Nigeria, President Buhari declared that the government has already attracted over $3 billion investment in the oil and gas sector at a time of near-zero appetite for investment in fossil energy. President Buhari flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, a fully integrated in-situ project comprising upstream production, oil refining, power generation and fertilizer.

“Considering the landlocked location and the huge capital requirement, the economics of the project is a challenging proposition,” he said. “Consequently, from the outset, I instructed NNPC Limited to utilise and leverage their vast asset portfolio across all corridors of its operations to de-risk the project to attract the much-needed investment.

“It is therefore to the credit of this administration that at a time when there is near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy, coupled with the location challenges, we are able to attract investment of over $3 billion to this project.”

Noting the huge benefits the project brings to the country including “but not limited to energy security, financial security as well as overall socio- economic development of the country,” President Buhari affirmed that the government’s directive to NNPC to explore other oil and gas fields beyond the Niger Delta basin has finally yielded commendable results.

“The successful discovery of the Kolmani oil and gas field by NNPC and her partners has finally broken the jinx by the confirmation of huge commercial deposits of hydrocarbons in Kolmani River field,” President Buhari said. Kaduna Refinery Before the discovery of oil in the north, there were concerns about the Kaduna Refinery.

Commissioned in 1980, the refinery has been moribund for years due to several reasons, including the distance between its location and the Niger Delta where most of Nigeria’s crude oil is extracted. Following the discovery of oil in Kolmani, the refinery could now be utilised to its fullest capacity. Last month, the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea’s Daewoo to rehabilitate the refinery

