News

Oil Fall Below $79 As Economic Concerns Offset OPEC+ Cuts

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Prices of oil yesterday fell below $79 per barrel as concern over the economic impact of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) potentially raising interest rates and weaker Chinese manufacturing data outweighed support from supply cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) take effect this month.

According to Reuters, Brent crude fell $1.47, or 1.8 per cent, to $78.86 a barrel by 1227 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $1.49, or 1.9 per cent, to trade at $75.29. The Fed will meet on May 2 to 3, and is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Monday, making oil more expensive for other currency holders. Reuters quoted the Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, Ole Hansen, as saying: “The failure to reach more solid ground above $80.50 in Brent points to continued selling interest amid the well-known growth/demand concerns.”

It stated that banking fears have weighed on oil in recent weeks and in what is the third major U.S. institution to fail in two months, United States regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JP Morgan.

It quoted Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets, as saying: “Investors are afraid that if the Fed continues to raise interest rates as expected, what will happen to the U.S. financial system’s other problem children?” who added a hike of at least 25 basis points this week was still expected.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Rivers to access CBN’s N15bn Infrastructure Fund

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Government yesterday given the go-ahead by the State Executive Council to access N15 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Infrastructure Fund. The Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists at Government House, Port Harcourt after the Executive Council meeting, said the money would be used for the completion […]
News

#EndSARS protests: How we stopped violence in Kano –Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

…says security agencies in synergy   •DSS, police held meetings with youth groups       Despite the initial apprehension that the #EndSARS protests that rocked many parts of the country, would also consume Kano, which has traditionally been known for being highly volatile, to the surprise of many the ancient city was largely spared […]
News

Controversy trails lecturer’s ‘special appointment’ at AOCOED

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A ‘special appointment’ allegedly given to one, Dr. Shina Akintolure, the immediate past President of the Alumni Association of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto, Ijanikin, by the management of the institution has sparked controversy. Akintolure, a Masters degree holder at the time of his employment was alleged to have used his position as […]

Leave a Comment