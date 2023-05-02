Oil Fall Below $79 As Economic Concerns Offset OPEC+ Cuts

Prices of oil yesterday fell below $79 per barrel as concern over the economic impact of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) potentially raising interest rates and weaker Chinese manufacturing data outweighed support from supply cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) take effect this month.

According to Reuters, Brent crude fell $1.47, or 1.8 per cent, to $78.86 a barrel by 1227 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $1.49, or 1.9 per cent, to trade at $75.29. The Fed will meet on May 2 to 3, and is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Monday, making oil more expensive for other currency holders. Reuters quoted the Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, Ole Hansen, as saying: “The failure to reach more solid ground above $80.50 in Brent points to continued selling interest amid the well-known growth/demand concerns.”

It stated that banking fears have weighed on oil in recent weeks and in what is the third major U.S. institution to fail in two months, United States regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JP Morgan.

It quoted Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets, as saying: “Investors are afraid that if the Fed continues to raise interest rates as expected, what will happen to the U.S. financial system’s other problem children?” who added a hike of at least 25 basis points this week was still expected.