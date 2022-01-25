News Top Stories

Oil falls as US Fed rate hike talk sparks market fears

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oil prices fell about 3 per cent yesterday hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets like equities while the dollar rallied. Wall Street stocks slumped, after last week posting their worst week since 2020, pulling down other risk assets like crude.

“With the stock market falling out of bed, we’re getting into a risk-off situation,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

 

Brent crude fell $2.65, or three per cent, to $85.24 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.02, or 3.6 per cent, to $82.12  Both benchmarks rose for a fifth week in a row last week, gaining about two per cent to reach their highest since October 2014.

 

“Big picture, we believe oil is going higher over the long run, but short-term we’ve gotten overbought and juiced up on geopolitical risk,” said Flynn. Oil prices are up more than 10 per cent this year on the concerns over tightening supplies and OPEC+ now struggling to hit a targeted monthly output increase of 400,000 barrels per day.

 

The swift rise in crude left it open for a correction, analysts said. Stocks fell while the dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by the tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine and the possibility of a more hawkish stance from the Fed this week.

 

Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months after Russia massed troops near its borders, fuelling fears of supply disruption in Eastern Europe. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the Gulf country on Monday after a deadly attack a week earlier.

 

Further escalation of the situation in both Ukraine and the Middle East “justify a risk premium on the oil price because the countries involved – Russia and the UAE – are important members of OPEC+,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rivers: PHED warns telecom coys against illegal connection

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has warned telecommunication companies against illegal connection of communication cables on its electric poles. The Acting Manager, Corporate Communications of the firm, Mrs. Chioma Aninwe gave the warning yesterday in a statement she issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital. The company said it would commence mass dis-connection […]
News

Obaseki’s victory, rejection of godfathers – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

…laud President, INEC, security operatives   Elected governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki for another term in office is rejection by Edo people of godfatherism and imposition of leaders by forces from outside the state.   The governors, in a statement by Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, […]
Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop with 290 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 new infection rate has continued to drop as the country, on Monday, reported 290 new cases of coronavirus. Nigeria Disease Control Centre (NCDC), also recorded five additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 950. Out of the 290 new cases reported in 16 states of the federation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica