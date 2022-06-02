News

Oil: FG reassures on capacity to meet OPEC’s quota

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigeria is working hard to meet up with the nation’s crude oil production quota as approved by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In a chat with New Telegraph, the Minister’s aide, Mr. Horatius Egua, said Nigeria had not been able to meet its production quota because of a lack of new investment and insecurity around oil assets. He said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari had taken decisive steps to address the challenges.

The minister said: “Nigeria has not been able to meet its quota because of lack of new investment and insecurity around oil assets. “It should be noted that the government had taken decisive steps to address these challenges. Nigeria is working hard to meet its OPEC quota through the measures that the government has put in place. “Mr. President has directed the security chiefs in the country to step up security around oil assets in the country. “The government is wooing investors to shore up investments in the sector. Some of the international oil companies have pledged to open new investments in the upstream sector of the economy.”

 

