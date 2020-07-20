Oil field: FG to rake in N19.3bn from application, processing fees

●Race for 57 spots hots up

Niger Delta communities demand considerations for firms own by sons, daughters in bid round

The Federal Government is to rake in about N19.3 billion on preliminary fees including application and processing fees as the race for 57 oil fields hots up.

The fees, according to data compiled by New Telegraph, is a cumulative revenue from 600 bidders who, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), have submitted bids for the oil acreages. Director, DPR, Engineer Sarki Auwalu, said that over 600 firms had submitted applications for the oil fields.

To ensure a crisis-free bid round, he said that oilfields under litigations were not part of the 57 offered by the Federal Government for competitive bid round.

According to the DPR guidelines on the 2020 oil bid round exercise, payment by interested bidders shall attract non-refundable chargeable fees as follows, Application fee of N2 million per field, Bid Processing Fee of N3 million per field, Data prying fee of $15,000 per field, Data Leasing fee of $25,000 per field, Competent Persons Report of $50,000 and $25,000 for Fields Specific Report.

With the number of companies that have shown interest, $45.24 million (N16.2864 billion) and N3 billion are expected to have been raked in.

The breakdown, according to New Telegraph data, shows that 600 firms must have paid N1.2 billion on application fees; N1.8 billion on bid processing fees; and $90,000 on data prying fees. Other fees by the 600 firms are $150,000 on Data Leasing fee; $30 million on Competent Persons Report; and $15 million for Fields Specific Report.

Speaking during a media interactive session on Tuesday, Auwalu said the 57 oil fields listed for bidding are small oil fields that major oil companies considered unprofitable and auctioned to indigenous companies under a competitive bidding round. DPR had on Monday launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields 17 years after the last auctioned was conducted.

The fields that are on offer are located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains.

With the above, interested bidders are expected to pay a total of $45.24 million in statutory fees and another N3 billion in local currency.

At the official exchange rate of $360/$1, the 57 oil fields on offer and the 600 firms that have applied give N16, 286, 400, 000 billion.

The agency added that all application fees and processing fees are expected to be paid into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) while Signature Bonuses are expected to be paid into the Federation Account.

Also, fees for data leasing, data prying, Competent Persons Report (CPR) and Field Specific Report should be paid into the National Data Repository (NDR) account for repayment.

According to the approved guidelines, applicants must show evidence of technical and managerial capability and must also demonstrate the ability to fully meet the objective of undertaking expeditious and efficient development of a marginal field.

Meanwhile, DPR, Niger Delta communities are bickering over marginal oil bid round The agency and some communities in the Niger Delta differed over the planned auction of the 57 marginal oil bid round which kicked off in the country.

Niger Delta communities have made its intention known to the Federal Government that the region should be given preference in the bid round or else it would stop the process through litigation.

At a joint press conference on Sunday, the Ijaw and Itsekiri people of Gbaramatu and Ugborodo in Warri SouthWest ,Delta state reiterated their total rejection of the recently announced 57 marginal fields offered by DPR.

They said: “We can no longer continue to sit down and watch outsiders, being offered oil mining licenses in our homelands, when we have capable Gbaramatu and Itsekiri sons as well as daughters, whose firms are qualified, but repeatedly denied such licenses by the sustained -structural bias of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries such as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).”

Puncturing the demand of the group, DPR described Nigeria as a country of national unity with Niger Delta as part of the history contributing immensely to development of the country.

