Oil firm boosts education quality in Edo, Delta

Efforts to enhance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) and improve the quality of education delivery have received a boost in Edo and Delta States through the Pearls Quiz Challenge, instituted by SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc in a Joint Venture (JV) partnership with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

The competition is aimed at promoting and rewarding academic excellence as well as improving the quality of education among secondary school students in the two states. SEPLAT had a Joint Venture partnership with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company in 2012 to inspire excellence among students of public and private secondary schools in their host states.

Under the Pearls quiz initiative, the oil firm offered scholarships to 63 students, implemented projects valued at over N30 million in more than eight schools, donated four new 16-seater buses, as well as other consolation prizes to the last seven schools in the competition yearly since its introduction.

In the just-concluded 2020 edition of the Pearls quiz challenge, under the auspices of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in Edo and Delta, its host states, a total of 574 schools participated in the competition, which kicked off six months ago. After challenging stages, four schools emerged for the last stage of the competition.

The schools are St. Michael College, Benin City, Edo State and Mc Nell Academy Secondary School, Sapele, Delta State, which slugged it out for the first and second position, while St. John’s Academy, Oleh, Delta State and Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, Edo State contested for the third place. Top government functionaries, community leaders, teachers and students attended the final stage of the competition, which took place at Imaguero College Hall, Benin.

The four schools held their audience spellbound with their exhilarating performances and at the end of the contest, St. Michael College, Benin City, Edo State, emerged the overall winner; while McNell Academy Secondary School, Sapele, Delta State and Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, Edo State, emerged first and second runners up respectively.

For leading the pack St. Michael College and the students went home with the star prizes of N7 million project-based cash for the school and N100,000 scholarship grant to the three students that represented the school. However, McNell Academy Secondary School, which came second received N3 million project-based cash and N75,000 scholarship grant for the three students; while Gloryland Secondary School, which emerged in the third position got N1 million project-based cash and N50,000 scholarship grant to the three students.

Meanwhile, the teachers of all the qualifying schools were also rewarded with attractive prizes in recognition of their students and schools’ excellent performance. In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of SEPLAT, Roger Brown, expressed delight that through this competition, no fewer than 45,140 students had so far been positively impacted.

Besides, he added that several other schools had benefited through infrastructural development in project areas such as language laboratory, three roofing projects, block-of-classrooms, interlocking blocks for entire school premises designed to stave off erosion, five computer laboratories installed in different schools and four new school buses.

Brown said: “This programme rekindles the spirit of academic excellence and healthy competition in our youths by motivating, encouraging and rewarding the scholarship spirit in them as they inculcate the principles of teamwork and hard work.”

