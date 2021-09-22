Business

Oil firm delivers N2.5bn projects to maritime university

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its JV partners have delivered the first phase of a N2.5 billion ($5 million) infrastructural project to the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State.

 

The projects include furnished 220 combined seating capacity auditorium, eight classrooms, 14 office spaces with projector systems, as well as a solar-powered water system for the university community.

 

The country chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director of the company, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, said during the handing over that the company and its joint venture partners embarked on providing the facilities to the university following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the school in March 2019, to help close the gap in facilities available to the university, when it was established in February 2018 by the National Universities Commission.

 

He explained: “In the MoU, SPDC JV committed to spend $5 million to support infrastructural development in the Nigeria Maritime University; development as determined in order of priority by the university and phased over three years.

 

“This donation builds on a long history of the SPDC JV’s contribution to improve access to quality education in Delta State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.”

 

The Shell MD further thanked the former vice chancellor of the school, Professor Ongoebi Etebu Maureen, who signed the MoU that kick-started the project, as well as the community, people and government of Delta State for their support.

 

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio, said that the donations would address infrastructural deficits encountered by the school.

 

Adigio urged the other stakeholders to join in providing infrastructures for the school, saying that it was of strategic importance to the socio-economic growth of this country.

