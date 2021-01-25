Oil firm engages MD

Chappal Petroleum Development Company has appointed Ufoma Joseph Immanuel as its managing director.

Prior to joining the company, he was the chief finance officer of Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI). Ufoma was the former head of corporate finance and strategy at Eroton Exploration and Production.

He led the transition team at Eroton, following its acquisition of OML 18 from SPDC and oversaw hydrocarbon accounting, off take and crude handling arrangements operations alongside the development and management of the opex and capex budgets for the asset.

Also,Ufoma was responsible for managing the Reserve Based Lending Syndicate that executed successful hedging programs that saw Eroton avoid the oil price crash 2014-2017.

